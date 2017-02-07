John Cena on ESPN This Week

WWE Champion John Cena will be Jonathan Coachman’s guest for this Thursday’s “Off The Top Rope” segment on ESPN SportsCenter.

Fatal 5 Way Match on Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

Tonight’s edition of WWE 205 Live will feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match with the winner going on to face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the March 5th Fastlane PPV. The 5 Way match will include Jack Gallagher, TJ Perkins, Noam Dar, Cedric Alexander and Tony Nese.

Kevin Owens Takes Shot at WWE Fastlane Graphic

Below is the image WWE is using to promote Goldberg vs Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane, and Kevin Owens is not too fond of the image, as seen by his response Tweet: