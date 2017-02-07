Slow Motion Video of Samoa Joe vs Reigns, WWE Stars Talk Elimination Chamber (Videos), Kurt Angle & More React to Rock ‘N Roll Express News

Kurt Angle & More React to Rock ‘N Roll Express News
Following news of The Rock ‘N Roll Express being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, the following reactions have been posted on social media:
Slow Motion Video of Samoa Joe vs Reigns
WWE has released the following slow motion video of Samoa Joe vs Roman Reigns from WWE Raw last night:
WWE Stars Talk Elimination Chamber
Below is a new promo video for WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday, and during the video WWE stars such as Randy Orton, Rob Van Dam, Shawn Michaels and more talk their Chamber experiences:
Kurt AngleRandy Ortonrob van damRoman Reignssamoa joeThe Rock 'N' Roll ExpressvideoWWEWWE Elimination ChamberWWE Raw