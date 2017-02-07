Slow Motion Video of Samoa Joe vs Reigns, WWE Stars Talk Elimination Chamber (Videos), Kurt Angle & More React to Rock ‘N Roll Express News

Kurt Angle & More React to Rock ‘N Roll Express News

Following news of The Rock ‘N Roll Express being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, the following reactions have been posted on social media:

Congrats to the #rocknrollexpress for ur 2017 WWE HOF Induction. I’m very honored to be inducted along side of you. Well deserved! #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 7, 2017

Congratulations to The Rock N Roll Express going into the WWE Hall of Fame. Thank you for Paving the way for the tag team division TESTIFY! — D-von Dudley (@TestifyDVon) February 7, 2017

Congrats to the 1 and only Rock and Roll Express!!! @WWE #HallofFame 1 of greatest tag teams of all time.#ISmellMoney@RealRickyMorton — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) February 7, 2017

They paved the way. They’ve inspired more than they know. They’ve helped us in & out of the ring. Selfishly I must say, #RockNRollVsRevival https://t.co/R4oG7h52dq — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) February 6, 2017

They helped shape our industry into what it is today! Thank you #RockNRollExpress for paving the way for all of us. We owe you. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/Egc2JJ1Vr0 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) February 6, 2017

This is the real deal! https://t.co/qMfk5xnvjH — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) February 6, 2017

Congrats to the Rock ‘n’ Roll express on their HOF induction! This pic is from a meet & greet at WM 14 in 1998! A photo posted by Kofi (@thetruekofi) on Feb 6, 2017 at 11:04pm PST

Slow Motion Video of Samoa Joe vs Reigns

WWE has released the following slow motion video of Samoa Joe vs Roman Reigns from WWE Raw last night:

WWE Stars Talk Elimination Chamber

Below is a new promo video for WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday, and during the video WWE stars such as Randy Orton, Rob Van Dam, Shawn Michaels and more talk their Chamber experiences: