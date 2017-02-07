John Cena Shows Off His Rolls Royce (Video), Chaotic Classics & New Throwback Wrestling Show Airing Tonight, HHH Welcomes New Recruits

Chaotic Classics & New Throwback Wrestling Show Airing Tonight

New on the FITE App tonight is episode 3 of Chaotic Classics at 7pm EST featuring the following matches:

Match 1: Chase/JT Cage – Hudson

Match 2: Destroyers vs. Logans – Woburn 1/13

Match 3: NE Title Match – Grand Slams

Match 4: Davienne vs. TBD

Then, at 8pm EST, Throwback Championship Wrestling airs featuring former ROH stars The Tate Twins. TCW is a 30 minute old school professional TV show, with lots of promos and in ring action. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.

HHH Welcomes New Recruits

As noted, Chinese recruits Gao Lei, Gu Guangming, Cheng Yuxiang and Wang Xiaolong have reported to the WWE Performance Center to begin their WWE training, and Triple H has posted the following Tweet:

A new year brings new faces and new opportunities. Pleased to welcome the newest Chinese recruits to the @WWEPerformCtr. #GlobalTalent pic.twitter.com/OA42rIRdAK — Triple H (@TripleH) February 7, 2017

John Cena Shows Off His Rolls Royce

The Bella Twins has released the following video, featuring John Cena showing off his 2006 Rolls Royce Phantom: