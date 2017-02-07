John Cena Shows Off His Rolls Royce (Video), Chaotic Classics & New Throwback Wrestling Show Airing Tonight, HHH Welcomes New Recruits

Chaotic Classics & New Throwback Wrestling Show Airing Tonight
New on the FITE App tonight is episode 3 of Chaotic Classics at 7pm EST featuring the following matches:
Match 1: Chase/JT Cage – Hudson
Then, at 8pm EST, Throwback Championship Wrestling airs featuring former ROH stars The Tate Twins. TCW is a 30 minute old school professional TV show, with lots of promos and in ring action. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.
HHH Welcomes New Recruits
As noted, Chinese recruits Gao Lei, Gu Guangming, Cheng Yuxiang and Wang Xiaolong have reported to the WWE Performance Center to begin their WWE training, and Triple H has posted the following Tweet:
John Cena Shows Off His Rolls Royce
The Bella Twins has released the following video, featuring John Cena showing off his 2006 Rolls Royce Phantom:
