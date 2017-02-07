The Latest on Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania Status, Backstage Updates on Erick Rowan & Hideo Itami, Top 205 Live Star Injured

As noted, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio this morning that WWE is under the impression that Seth Rollins will be good to go for his planned match against Triple H at WrestleMania 33. PWInsider.com has since confirmed Meltzer’s report and added pending any further complications for Rollins he will be able to compete at WrestleMania.

With regards to other WWE injuries, Erick Rowan is at the WWE Performance Center this week working towards being cleared from his torn rotator cuff. Injured WWE NXT star Hideo Itami is now off the injured reserve list.

As for why Neville vs Rich Swann suddenly seemed to be nixed, Swann has been pulled from in-ring competition due to some type of foot or ankle injury.