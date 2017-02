Rob Gronkowski Shows Off His Custom WWE Title As noted, Triple H sent the Super Bowl winning New England Patriots a custom WWE Title, and pictured below is Rob Gronkowski showing off the belt: Hey @RobGronkowski @ggronko. Now that season is over and y’all are champs (again), @WWE #Wrestlemania is around the corner….just sayin… pic.twitter.com/mnP8NVwfYf — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) February 7, 2017 Ryback, Lita & More Announced for MCW Event MCW has issued the following: MCW Two March Events! Title Tournament! Amy Dumas, Ryback, Brian Cage MCWProWrestling.com – MCW Pro Wrestling returns Friday, March 3 for “Mat Madness” at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD, Joppa, MD and Saturday, March 11 for “Winter Blast” at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch RD in Hollywood, MD! First on Friday, March 3:

Meet WWE Hall of Famer Amy Dumas (formerly known as Lita), Brian Cage, Aldo Rose (formerly Adam Rose), and more at 6:30 pm. Then see live action at 8 pm, including an MCW Rage TV Title Tournament, to fill the vacancy left by an injured Drolix! So far announced:

– Former Rage TV champion and number 1 contender Brandon Scott

– Former Rage TV champion Ken Dixon

– Napalm

– Solo

– Max Feinstein w/ Maria Manic

– Dante Cabellero Then, on Saturday, March 11:

See Ryback, MCW Pro Wrestling champion Sean Studd, Renee Michelle, Brittany Blake, and more in action. Tickets available at missiontix.com, by calling 888-996-4774, and day of, at the door. Catch up on what happened at “BROKEN Anniversary” with The BROKEN Hardys, two titles changes, and more at MCWRageTV.com! Follow MCW: facebook.com/MCWProWrestling – instagram.com/MCWProWrestling – twitter.com/mcwwrestling Gerald Brisco to Evaluate Talent The following press release has been issued: Gerald Brisco to conduct talent evaluation during Hall of Fame weekend WATERLOO, Iowa–For the seventh consecutive year, Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco will evaluate professional wrestlers during the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall of Fame weekend in Waterloo, Iowa. The event will be held at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center on Friday, July 21 starting at 11:30 a.m. Each year, wrestlers from across the country get in the ring in hopes of getting to the next level.This evaluation is open to both men and women who are active wrestlers, referees, or managers. This is an incredible opportunity to get in front of a current WWE talent scout. Brisco only conducts three evaluations worldwide each year, including Waterloo. Last year, three wrestlers from the evaluation were selected to go to Florida to attend a tryout at the WWE Performance Center. After the evaluation, Brisco, JJ Dillon and a guest (past guests include Jim Ross, Terry Funk, and Danny Hodge) will speak to the group. The format for the evaluation is that each wrestler will wrestle a full match with an introduction. This will immediately precede the first round matches of the Hall of Fame Classic, an eight-man elimination tournament. Brisco will run optional drills and provide instruction to those chosen for a paid tryout. This will take place before the evaluation begins. Several independent wrestling promoters throughout the Midwest will watch the evaluation as well. This is a great networking opportunity for any professional wrestler. Registration opens today. Cost of the evaluation is $150. All proceeds benefit the Dan Gable Museum and the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, a non-profit organization. In order to be considered, participants must send a resume including a picture and the following information: height, weight, age, name of trainer, and a brief list of career highlights to Troy Peterson at WRESSHOW@YAHOO.COM. The evaluation is open to both men and women of all experience levels.