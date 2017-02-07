How Was Viewership for This Week’s WWE Raw Featuring Goldberg and Samoa Joe’s In-Ring Debut?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, featuring Goldberg and Samoa Joe’s Raw in-ring debut, averaged 3.115 million viewers. This week’s number is down from last week’s 3.615 million viewership average for the post-Royal Rumble edition of Raw.

The following is the hourly breakdown for this week’s Raw:

-The first hour drew 3.339 million viewers

-The second hour drew 3.165 million viewers

-The final hour drew 2.842 million viewers.

WWE Raw this week ranked #3 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor and Tucker Carlson.