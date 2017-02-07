Match Added to WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated PPV Card

WWE has announced Becky Lynch vs Mickie James will take place at WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday night. Below is the updated event card.

Be sure to join us for complete, LIVE coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber, beginning at 8pm EST on Sunday night!

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship:

-John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

Tag Team Turmoil for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles:

-American Alpha (c) vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos

SmackDown Women’s Title Match:

-Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

-Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

-Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James