Match Added to WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated PPV Card

WWE has announced Becky Lynch vs Mickie James will take place at WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday night. Below is the updated event card.
Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship:
Tag Team Turmoil for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles:
SmackDown Women’s Title Match:
-Natalya vs. Nikki Bella
-Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James
