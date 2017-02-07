Nikki Bella Reportedly Taking Time Off WWE Following WrestleMania 33, Backstage News on Her WWE Future and Contract Status

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Nikki Bella will be done in the ring after WrestleMania 33, however she will not be leaving WWE.

Sources with direct knowledge note Nikki had been trying her best to deal with the pain her neck has been feeling while also traveling a full-time schedule, however, it’s become too much.

The pain reportedly often causes numbness to one side of her body, so she’s hoping some time away will allow her to wrestle every once in awhile for WWE at big events in the future.

Nikki’s contract is also up around the same time as WrestleMania, but those close to the deal believe she and WWE will agree to a new one before WM33 that would keep her around for the foreseeable future.