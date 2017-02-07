Share your thoughts on tonight’s WWE 205 Live in the Disqus section below by using the #WrestleZone hashtag. If you’re on social media, use #WrestleZone to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show, and we want you to share our exclusive coverage page by using the social media buttons below!

Tweet WWE 205 Live Results

February 7th, 2017

Report by Josh Lopez for WrestleZone.com Breaking News: BREAKING: @TonyNese is OUT of tonight's #Fatal5Way due to injury. Winner of @AriyaDaivari411 vs. @MustafaAliWWE takes his place! #205Live pic.twitter.com/8L8M94gQFJ — 205Live (@WWE205Live) February 8, 2017 Tony Nese obtain an injury during last night’s Monday Night Raw, so he’s officially out for the Fatal Five Way #1 Contender’s Elimination Match. Mustafa Ali will take on Ariya Daivari to get the fifth and final spot. The winner of the Fatal Five Way will go will face Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. First Match: Ariya Daivari vs. Mustafa Ali for the Final Spot in the Number One Contender’s Fatal Five Way Elimination Match Impressive rolling neckbreaker by @MustafaAliWWE! #205Live pic.twitter.com/354zSZ9ve1 — 205Live (@WWE205Live) February 8, 2017 Ali and Daivari goes into the collar and elbow tie up. Ali drives Daivari to the corner. Ali with the go behind, but Daivari counters with the side headlock. Daivari drops Ali with a shoulder tackle. Ali goes for a hip toss, but Daivari stands still. Ali connects with the hurricanrana. Ali follows that up with a spinning heel kick for a two count. Daivari rolls out of the ring. Daivari drives Ali back first into the barricade. Daivari with the hangman’s neck breaker. Ali gets back into the ring at the count of nine. Daivari stomps on Ali back. Daivari with a falling forearm strike to the back of Ali. Daivari grounds Ali with a rear chin lock. Daivari with a clubbing blow to the back of Ali. Daivari with a reverse DDT for a two count. Daivari continues to target the back of Ali. Ali responds with a forearm/chop combination. Daivari plants Ali with a Spinebuster. Daivari goes for the Frog Splash, but Ali ducks out of the way. Ali dives over Daivari. Ali with a series of running axe handles. Ali with a roll through neck breaker or a two count. Daivari shoves Ali away. Daivari side steps Ali face first to the middle turnbuckle. Daivari lays out Ali with a massive short-arm lariat for a two count. Ali ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Ali connects with the Tornado DDT. Ali goes for the Reverse 450 Splash to pickup the victory. Winner: Mustafa Ali