WWE Abbotsford Live Event Results (2/6): AJ Styles Gets an IC Title Shot, Bray Wyatt vs Luke Harper, Tag Team Turmoil and More

WWE Abbotsford Live Event Results
Tag team turmoil for the Smackdown Tag Titles:
Heath Slater/Rhyno def Ascension
2) Mojo Rawley def Simon Gotch w/ Aiden English (crowd kinda turned on this one)
3) Naomi/Natalya def Alexa Bliss/Carmella
Natalya started as the Canadian baby face but had a mid match heel turn when she walked out on Naomi. Naomi was still able to get the roll up victory on Alexa
4) Bray Wyatt def Luke Harper
Good match, crowd was split on this one
Intermission
5) Baron Corbin def Kalisto
Good showing by Baron, won with the end of days. Curt Hawkins then came down for some reason and told Kalisto he had another match.
6) Kalisto def Curt Hawkins
Match lasted 5 seconds. Most of the crowd had no idea who Hawkins was
7) Dolph Ziggler def Apollo Crews
Ziggler with lots of heel heat, arguing with fans at ringside
8) Intercontinental Championship
Dean Ambrose def AJ Styles and The Miz w/Maryse
Great main event. Ambrose got the pin on the Miz with dirty deeds. Crowd was red hot for Styles, Ambrose, and Maryse
