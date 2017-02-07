Kurt Angle on if He Thinks He Will Wrestle Again in WWE, Photo of WWE Raw Rundown Sheet, WWE Studios Obtains Rights to Slasher Movie

Nick Paglino
kurt angle

Kurt Angle on if He Thinks He Will Wrestle Again in WWE

Soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on Busted Open with Dave LaGreca and Larry Dallas, and spoke on a number of topics including the Hall of Fame, his AngleStrong initiative and more. The show can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p ET on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and any time on the SiriusXM App. During the interview Kurt goes into detail on his conversation with Triple H about his plans for wrestling for the WWE in the future, and had the following to say:

“Triple H and I did not talk about wrestling for the WWE after Wrestlemania. Do I think it will happen? Yes. Do I know for sure? No.”

WWE Studios Obtains Rights to Slasher Movie

According to Deadline.com, WWE Studios has acquired the exclusive English language remake rights to “Cold Prey”, a Norwegian slasher franchise.

The report notes WWE Studios has also signed a deal for an option to purchase a screenplay being written by Casey La Scala. The report adds the film “centers on a group of friends who decide to ski out of bounds and are forced to take shelter when a storm hits, finding themselves imprisoned in an abandoned ski lodge along with a maniacal killer.”

Photo of WWE Raw Run Sheet

A Twitter user obtained a copy of the run sheet for WWE Raw last night and Tweeted it below:

