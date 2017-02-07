Kurt Angle on if He Thinks He Will Wrestle Again in WWE Soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on Busted Open with Dave LaGreca and Larry Dallas, and spoke on a number of topics including the Hall of Fame, his AngleStrong initiative and more. The show can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p ET on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and any time on the SiriusXM App. During the interview Kurt goes into detail on his conversation with Triple H about his plans for wrestling for the WWE in the future, and had the following to say: “Triple H and I did not talk about wrestling for the WWE after Wrestlemania. Do I think it will happen? Yes. Do I know for sure? No.” WWE Studios Obtains Rights to Slasher Movie According to Deadline.com, WWE Studios has acquired the exclusive English language remake rights to “Cold Prey”, a Norwegian slasher franchise. The report notes WWE Studios has also signed a deal for an option to purchase a screenplay being written by Casey La Scala. The report adds the film “centers on a group of friends who decide to ski out of bounds and are forced to take shelter when a storm hits, finding themselves imprisoned in an abandoned ski lodge along with a maniacal killer.” Photo of WWE Raw Run Sheet A Twitter user obtained a copy of the run sheet for WWE Raw last night and Tweeted it below: Lookie what i found while cleaning after RAW.pic.twitter.com/4SvOP3LdH4 — Jamesneatojourney (@james_is_rad_) February 7, 2017