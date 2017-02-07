This Week’s WWE RAW Social Media Rankings, Full Footage Of Brock Lesnar’s Appearance After RAW (Video)

WWE RAW

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s WWE RAW social media rankings saw the show bring in 191,000 total uniques and 368,000 total interactions, and it was the top ranked show in the series and specials category.

Individually, RAW had 165,000 uniques and 252,000 interactions on Facebook, and 26,000 uniques and 115,000 interactions on Twitter. It was noted that the January 30th episode of RAW (as well as the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view) failed to make the Top 5 list last week.

On a related note, last week’s Smackdown (which did rank in the top 5) was also the 8th ranked airing in the series and specials category for the whole week.

Brock Lesnar

As noted last night, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appeared after WWE RAW went off the air and Lesnar issued an open challenge, answered by Big Show. A fan captured video from the full segment, which can be seen below: