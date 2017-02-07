The Rock And Rob Gronkowski Go Crazy For Super Bowl Win, Relive The Cena vs Orton Rivalry (Videos)

Rock Out With Your Gronk Out

The Rock and New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski are featured in the following video, celebrating the Pats’ Super Bowl 51 win.

The Rock previous noted he and Gronk were shooting a seven part series of videos that would air during the week.

Cena vs Orton

WWE posted the following video, taking a look back at the storied rivalry between John Cena and Randy Orton.

The two will face each other one more time on tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, the first time the two have met on Smackdown.