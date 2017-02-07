New Match Confirmed For WWE Elimination Chamber, Things Get Tense Between Mojo & Hawkins, Would You Eat New Day Ice Cream?

WWE Elimination Chamber

It was confirmed on tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live that Randy Orton will face Luke Harper at this weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Harper cut a promo on Orton, saying he stole his family, but he sees was Orton is up to, and he will set things right on Sunday.

“@RandyOrton, you stole my FAMILY … I’ve seen the snake in the grass for FAR too long!” – @LukeHarperWWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/qX0QThETnA — WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2017

Related: Women’s Match Added to WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated PPV Card

Ice Cream Rocks

WWE.com has a new poll asking fans if they would be interested in New Day ice cream. Currently, 75% of fans say yes, the Power Of Positivity must be recreated in ice cream form.

WWE ice cream… bars? We could only hope!

WWE Smackdown

The following video features a tense backstage segment between Mojo Rawley and Curt Hawkins earlier today at the WWE Smackdown Live tapings in Seattle, Washington: