New Match Confirmed For WWE Elimination Chamber, Things Get Tense Between Mojo & Hawkins, Would You Eat New Day Ice Cream?

It was confirmed on tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live that Randy Orton will face Luke Harper at this weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Harper cut a promo on Orton, saying he stole his family, but he sees was Orton is up to, and he will set things right on Sunday.
WWE.com has a new poll asking fans if they would be interested in New Day ice cream. Currently, 75% of fans say yes, the Power Of Positivity must be recreated in ice cream form.
The following video features a tense backstage segment between Mojo Rawley and Curt Hawkins earlier today at the WWE Smackdown Live tapings in Seattle, Washington:
