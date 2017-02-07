Handicap Match Set For WWE Elimination Chamber, Natalya Has Some Harsh Words For Nikki (Video)

WWE Elimination Chamber

Daniel Bryan added another matchup to the WWE Elimination Chamber card, with Dolph Ziggler facing Kalisto and Apollo Crews in a handicap match.

Following his loss to Crews on Smackdown, Dolph attacked Crews with a chair, then beat up Kalisto after he tried to make the save. Dolph then went to get his belongings and leave the arena, but Bryan caught up with him and asked if he would continue to throw tantrums for losing. Dolph claimed he could beat both Crews and Kalisto at the same time, but hitting them with a chair felt better. Bryan said that was an interesting idea, then booked the handicap match.

Luke Harper versus Randy Orton, along with Mickie James versus Becky Lynch were also added to the match card for Sunday’s event earlier today.

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features highlights from tonight’s split screen interview with Natalya and Nikki Bella. The two were separated due to recent events, and cut promos on each other about their match at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Nikki talked about Natalya being dead to her, then Natalya said Nikki has followers who make her look good. Nattie says Nikki can’t wrestle and can’t handle the truth, then takes some low blows and talks about Nikki not having children. She says John Cena will move on to someone else after Nikki loses, and says if she wasn’t married, Cena would probably be with her. Nikki says she’s had enough, and walks out, and Nattie says it’s just like Nikki to leave.