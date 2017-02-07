Mojo Rawley Works Dark Match, Ascension / Vaudevillians Note, The New England Patriots Celebrate With Their Custom WWE Title (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

The dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live TV tapings saw Mojo Rawley defeat Curt Hawkins.

Ascension / Vaudevillains

According to wrestling statistician Darren Bongiovanni, tonight’s win by The Ascension in tonight’s 12 man tag team match was their first win since September.

The Ascension teamed with the Usos back on September 26th, 2016 to beat American Alpha, Rhyno and Heath Slater on Smackdown. Additionally, The Vaudevillians were also on tonight’s winning team, and this marked their first win since June 6th, 2016, when they defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass on RAW.

New England Patriots

The following video features parade footage at the New England Patriots’ championship celebration, featuring the team celebrating with their custom WWE Championship belt presented to them by WWE: