205 Live Star Injured, Update On Tonight’s Fatal 5 Way Match, Did You Enjoy This Week’s Episode Of Smackdown?

Bill Pritchard

The start of WWE 205 Live opened with Austin Aries announcing Tony Nese will be unable to compete in tonight’s Fatal 5 Way match due to injury, and a replacement competitor will be decided tonight.

Aries announced Nese was injured last night on RAW, and Mustafa Ali will face Ariya Daivari for Nese’s spot in the Fatal 5 Way match later in the show. Ali defeated Davairi by pinfall with an inverted 450 splash in tonight’s opening match to move on to the Fatal 5 Way match.

The winner of the Fatal 5 Way match, which also features Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar, Jack Gallagher and TJ Perkins, will move on to face Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view next month.

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live featured John Cena versus Randy Orton, Baron Corbin winning an Elimination Chamber preview Fatal 4 Way match, Natalya and Nikki Bella’s heated promo, and more. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section.

