Gran Metalik’s 205 Live Debut Confirmed, WWE Honors Rosa Parks, Who Won This Week’s Brand Split War?

Gran Metalik

WWE aired a new promo hyping Gran Metalik’s arrival on 205 Live, which will happen on next week’s show.



Brand Split

RAW featured Goldberg’s return and Samoa Joe’s RAW in-ring debut, with Smackdown featuring John Cena versus Randy Orton, and a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Chamber preview. Which show won this week’s brand split war? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below:

Black History Month

WWE aired the following video tonight, honoring Rosa Parks as part of WWE’s celebration of Black History Month: