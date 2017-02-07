Gran Metalik’s 205 Live Debut Confirmed, WWE Honors Rosa Parks, Who Won This Week’s Brand Split War?

Bill Pritchard

john cena

Gran Metalik

WWE aired a new promo hyping Gran Metalik’s arrival on 205 Live, which will happen on next week’s show.

Brand Split

RAW featured Goldberg’s return and Samoa Joe’s RAW in-ring debut, with Smackdown featuring John Cena versus Randy Orton, and a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Chamber preview. Which show won this week’s brand split war? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below:

Black History Month

WWE aired the following video tonight, honoring Rosa Parks as part of WWE’s celebration of Black History Month:

205 liveblack history monthgran metalikrosa parksWWEWWE Rawwwe smackown live
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"