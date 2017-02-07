Cruiserweight Title Match Set For WWE Fastlane PPV, Tajiri Returns On 205 Live (Video)

WWE Fastlane

Jack Gallagher is moving on to WWE Fastlane to challenge Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship after winning the Fatal 5 Way elimination match on 205 Live.

Gallagher defeated TJ Perkins, Noam Dar, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali, who won a qualifying match earlier in the night after Tony Nese was ruled out of the match due to injury.

205 Live

Tajiri returned on tonight’s episode of 205 Live, surprising Brian Kendrick and hitting him with his trademark green mist.

As noted earlier today, Tajiri was backstage at RAW this week after being medically cleared. Tajiri injured his right knee in his return on 205 Live last month.