AJ Styles Promises Victory at Elimination Chamber

The following is tonight’s WWE Smackdown Fallout video, featuring AJ Styles promising to regain the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber on Sunday:

Carmella Tells Ellsworth to Pump the Brakes

WWE has also released the following backstage exclusive from WWE Smackdown tonight, featuring Carmella telling James Ellsworth he needs to put the brakes on in their relationship:

Alpha on Tag Team Turmoil

In another backstage exclusive from tonight’s Smackdown, American Alpha reacts to their loss tonight and discuss Tag Team Turmoil at Elimination Chamber: