After WWE 205 Live went off the air tonight, Dean Ambrose retained the WWE IC Title in a match against The Miz. The finish of the match saw Ambrose hit Miz with Dirty Deeds after Maryse got ejected from the match due to interference.

Daniel Bryan acted as the special guest referee in the match, meaning Talking Smack was likely pre-recorded tonight.

