Renee Young is joined by Daniel Bryan again on WWE Talking Smack. Daniel Bryan tells Renee Young that he got to spend almost a week in Seattle so he was in a pretty good mood. They turn their attentions to Elimination Chamber, the last match before WrestleMania. The GM believes that Elimination Chamber is fun to watch but not fun to be in. He still believes that Baron Corbin will leave Elimination Chamber as the champion. First Guest: Nikki Bella Nikki Bella says that she is still surprised by Natalya’s comments on Smackdown. She does not know what happened to Natalya. She believes that she has lost it and that she is very bitter. Nikki Bella adds that Natalya sees all of the television time that she is getting and is jealous. Before Nikki Bella could continue with her thought, Natalya interrupts her. She comes on saying to Nikki “of course you’re on Talking Smack.” She asks if John Cena got the interview for her because Cena gets her everything. Then, Natalya tries to smack Nikki but she blocks the attempt. She hits Natalya and then a brawl breaks out. Nikki attempts to run from Natalya and gets under a part of the table. Natalya takes Nikki’s arm and slams her head on a bar on the front of the table. Security comes out and removes Natalya. Before going on a commercial break, Young and Bryan come to check on Nikki. Once back from commercial break, Danial Bryan says that the medical team is taking a look at Nikki. He says that for the past week Nikki had been feeling tingling down her arm from the neck injury. He acknowledges that this could be a dangerous situation for the former Divas Champion. In an attempt to change the feeling of the show, the host talk about the Ascension’s win on Smackdown. The GM is happy for them and he says that he and Viktor use to be in a tag team called Double Meat. He says that this Sunday could be big for them. Renee Young asks Daniel Bryan where Carmella and James Ellsworth were tonight. He does not know but he says that the reason he thinks the reason they are together is because he is called James Hogsworth around the locker room. Second Guest: Baron Corbin Baron Corbin was proud of his win on Smackdown. Daniel Bryan says that Corbin is proving himself and the more he proves himself, the more opportunities he will get. Corbin believes that he is walking out of Elimination Chamber as the champion and will rub it in everyone’s face. Corbin acknowledges that this is a new experience for him but tells the host that the Andre Giant Battle Royal was a new experience. He reminds them that he won that on his first try. He says that if he is the first person in Elimination Chamber then he will make history as the first person to win in that position. Losing the Royal Rumble gave him anger and frustration going into the chamber. He adds that he is known as the lone wolf because he does not care about what people think of him. And when he wins at Elimination Chamber, it will be no different. After Corbin leaves, the host talk about Luke Harper and Randy Orton. Daniel Bryan does not believe that we have seen the heights of Luke Harper. He is a big strong tough guy who Randy Orton is going to have problems with. Third Guest: John Cena John Cena comes on and asks the host what he missed on Talking Smack. The hosts give him a recap of the Baron Corbin interview. Then they show him a recap of Nikki and Natalya’s fight. Cena says that the actions concern him because of her neck injury but he knows that Nikki can hold her own with verbal abuse. Bryan says if Nikki is medically cleared then she will wrestle at Elimination Chamber. Cena tells them that of course he is going to think about her but he will not focus on her during his match. He explains that they have learned how to separate their lives. He is proud of the way that Nikki handles himself. Turning the attention to his match at Elimination Chamber, Bryan talks about his legacy. Cena says that it was a good moment having Charles Robinson as the referee and walking back stage seeing Ric Flair. He knows that he cannot focus on that going into Elimination Chamber. Cena believes that his biggest competitor Sunday will be the chamber itself. He says that the draw works against you and the structure itself. Those are the two biggest hills that he has to climb. Before leaving, he does admit the one person who he is looking out for is AJ Styles because they both are on a different level from everyone else.