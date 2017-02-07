Although WWE WrestleMania 33 is still a little less than 2 months away, early odds are already being formulated regarding who will leave this year’s big event with the WWE Title and WWE Universal Title.

The following graphics have been compiled listing the top 4 favorites, along with their current betting odds, for both major titles.

As a reminder, the – sign indicates the match favorite and the + sign indicates the underdog. The number after the plus or minus represents how favored or unfavored they are. Right now a $100 bet on Finn Balor would win you $600 were he to leave WrestleMania with the WWE Universal Championship. A $400 bet on Brock Lesnar would win you $100.

Below are the current WWE Universal Title odds:

Below are the current WWE Title odds:

