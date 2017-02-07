John Cena Says Everyone in the Elimination Chamber Match “Just Isn’t Where” He and AJ Styles Are At

WWE has released the video below featuring John Cena appearing on WWE Talking Smack tonight to discuss defending his WWE Title against Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, The Miz, Dean Ambrose and Bray Wyatt inside the chamber at WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday night. During the appearance, Cena weighed-in on the challengers he faces at the PPV and said he feels his biggest competition in the match is AJ Styles, because the two of them are firing on all cylinders right now. Cena added that he thinks everyone else in the match “just isn’t where [him and Styles] are at” in WWE right now, and he likened him and Styles to Michael Jordan: Read Also: WWE Talking Smack Recap (2/7): John Cena Talks Defending at Elimination Chamber, Baron Corbin Appears, Natalya Attacks Nikki Bella