Slow Motion Footage of John Cena vs Randy Orton on Smackdown

WWE has released the following slow motion video footage of John Cena vs Randy Orton on WWE Smackdown Live:

205 Live Match Highlights

WWE has also released the following match highlights from 205 Live:

TNA & Pro Wrestling NOAH Partnership

Although TNA has yet to make an official announcement, a press conference was held in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday to announce a new working relationship between TNA Impact Wrestling and Japan’s Pro Wrestling NOAH.

The following photo has been posted on Twitter, featuring Pro Wrestling NOAH President Masayuki Uchida making the official partnership announcement: