Source: F4WOnline.com

WWE Breaking Tradition with Nia Jax

As seen on WWE Raw this week, prior to her match against Bayely, Nia Jax was announced as weighing-in at 272 pounds. WWE traditionally does not announce the weight of its female talents, however in an effort to continue building Jax as the largest, strongest woman in WWE, her weight is something being pushed by both the ring announcers and the WWE Raw announce team.

Backstage News on Sasha Banks’ Planned Heel Turn

As we noted last week, Sasha Banks vs Bayley vs Charlotte vs Nia Jax for the WWE Raw Women’s Title is a currently rumored match for WrestleMania 33, and it is expected that Banks will fully turn heel prior to the big event. To further Banks’ heel turn, speculation is that she might interfere in the Charlotte vs Bayley Raw Women’s Title match at WWE Fastlane, costing Bayley the title.

Natalya Attacks Nikki Bella on Talking Smack

Below is footage of Natalya attacking Nikki Bella on WWE Talking Smack tonight: