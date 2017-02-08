Update on Shinsuke Nakamura’s NXT Status, Glorious Celebration, Sanity & More on NXT, Andre the Giant’s Daughter at Smackdown (Photo)

shinsuke nakamura

Update on Shinsuke Nakamura’s NXT Status

As noted, WWE announced Shinsuke Nakamura will not need surgery following the knee “injury” he sustained at the hands of Bobby Roode during their NXT Takeover San Antonio match. WWE did note, however, that there is no timetable for Nakamura’s NXT return. It should be noted that the injury is story line related, and because Nakamura did not appear at the last set of NXT TV tapings, he will likely appear at the February 22nd tapings from the University of Central Florida campus.

Glorious Celebration, Sanity & More on NXT

In related news, the following matches have been taped for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT:

-SAnitY vs. The Bollywood Boyz
-Billie Kay vs. Liv Morgan
-The Revival vs. Heavy Machinery
-A “Glorious” celebration for new NXT Champion Bobby Roode

Andre the Giant’s Daughter at Smackdown

As seen in the following Instagram post, Robin Christensen Roussimoff, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, was backstage for last night’s WWE Smackdown:

