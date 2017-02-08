Complete WWE NXT TV Taping Results for Tonight *Spoilers*

Sanity defeated the Bollywood Boyz
Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay
Tye Dillinger cuts a backstage promo about his Takeover loss, saying the numbers game caught up to him, but he won’t join Sanity. After this, Sanity runs in and beats him down and it spills into the ring. No Way Jose and Roderick Strong end up making the save for Dillinger
The Revival defeated Heavy Machinery
Bobby Roode cuts a promo about it being his time, and says he told everyone he was at another level, and he’s proved himself time and time again. He says Shinsuke Nakamura was dominant for a decade in Japan and beat everyone in NXT except for him. Roode says this version of NXT is going to be Simply Glorious.
billie kaybobby roodeEric Youngheavy machineryliv morganSanityThe Bollywood Boyzthe revivalWWEwwe nxt