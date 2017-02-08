Complete WWE NXT TV Taping Results for Tonight *Spoilers*

Sanity defeated the Bollywood Boyz

– Killian Dain won the match himself as Wolfe never tagged in. Nikki Cross calls out Asuka after the match, and Eric Young says since he humbled Tye Dillinger at NXT Takeover: San Antonio, Dillinger belongs with them now Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay Tye Dillinger cuts a backstage promo about his Takeover loss, saying the numbers game caught up to him, but he won’t join Sanity. After this, Sanity runs in and beats him down and it spills into the ring. No Way Jose and Roderick Strong end up making the save for Dillinger The Revival defeated Heavy Machinery

– The Revival cut a promo after the match and claim to be the best team in the world, and challenge the Authors of Pain to a match at NXT Takeover: Orlando. The Revival leaves the ring, but the Authors walk out with Paul Ellering, and Ellering says any challengers will be crushed into dust. The Authors show off their titles, but Dash and Dawson cheap shot them before running away. Bobby Roode cuts a promo about it being his time, and says he told everyone he was at another level, and he’s proved himself time and time again. He says Shinsuke Nakamura was dominant for a decade in Japan and beat everyone in NXT except for him. Roode says this version of NXT is going to be Simply Glorious.