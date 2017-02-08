Why Samoa Joe Was Wearing A Suit On RAW This Week, Paige Does MMA Training With Alberto Del Rio (Videos)

Why Samoa Joe Was Wearing A Suit On RAW This Week

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the reason that Samoa Joe was wearing an uncharacteristic suit this past week on RAW was because WWE wanted Joe to look like a hitman for the mob.

Related: Backstage Update on Seth Rollins vs Triple H at WrestleMania 33

Paige Does MMA Training With Alberto Del Rio

WWE Superstar Paige has shared the following videos on her personal Twitter account showing her training her her boyfriend and former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio: