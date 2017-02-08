Day 1 Of Bryan & Brie’s Baby Honeymoon (Video), Update On WWE Talent Search For Asia Championship

Day 1 Of Bryan & Brie’s Baby Honeymoon

Former WWE Superstar Brie Bella has posted the above video to The Bella Twins official YouTube page featuring herself and Daniel Bryan on the first day of their “babymoon” baby honeymoon. This is a vacation they are taking together before the birth of their first child.

Update On WWE Talent Search For Asia Championship

With plans on the horizon to crown the first ever WWE Asia Champion WWE officials Canyon Ceman and Ryan Katz recently visited a Malaysia Pro Wrestling show. During the same trip they also attended a Singapore Pro Wrestling (SPW) event.