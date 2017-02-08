120 Sports Looks At Seth Rollins’ Re-Injured Knee (Video), WWE To Release 4th Quarter Earnings Tomorrow

120 Sports Looks At Seth Rollins’ Re-Injured Knee

120 Sports has released the above video to their official YouTube channel featuring myself and fellow WrestleZone contributor Justin LaBar taking a look at Seth Rollins re-injuring his knee.

The latest batch of 120 Sports videos featuring myself, Justin and former WCW President Eric Bischoff will be released later this evening.

WWE To Release 4th Quarter Earnings Tomorrow

WWE will release their 4th quarter earnings and complete earnings for 2016 tomorrow morning. This will be followed by the usual conference call discussing the results for stockholders.