Jim Ross Weighs In On ESPN’s XFL 30-For-30 Special, Update On Injury That Tony Nese Suffered On RAW

Jim Ross Weighs In On ESPN’s XFL 30-For-30 Special
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has posted the following to his official Facebook page in regards to ESPN’s recent XFL 30-for-30 special:
Update On Injury That Tony Nese Suffered On RAW
Accoring to PWInsider.com Tony Nese was pulled from last night’s 205 Live due a minor heel injury suffered on RAW and the word making the rounds last night was that Nese is not expected out of action long.
