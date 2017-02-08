Jim Ross Weighs In On ESPN’s XFL 30-For-30 Special, Update On Injury That Tony Nese Suffered On RAW

Jim Ross Weighs In On ESPN’s XFL 30-For-30 Special WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has posted the following to his official Facebook page in regards to ESPN’s recent XFL 30-for-30 special: Enjoyed the ESPN 30 for 30 on the XFL and it brought back memories of how I got ‘gutted and quartered’ by the ‘legit’ sports media when I was promoted to the NBC Sports primary game on week two with Governor Jesse Ventura. How dare a ‘wrestling guy’ even think that he could broadcast football? I have many stories about my season in the XFL and would have loved to have shared some of them but I was never contacted by ESPN 30 for 30 to be a part of the presentation. Nonetheless, I have no XFL regrets, even though I pushed myself physically to the limits that was ill-advised especially after the fact that year for a whopping $1500 per game. Update On Injury That Tony Nese Suffered On RAW Accoring to PWInsider.com Tony Nese was pulled from last night’s 205 Live due a minor heel injury suffered on RAW and the word making the rounds last night was that Nese is not expected out of action long. Related: 205 Live Star Injured