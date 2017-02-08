Mike Adamle Reveals He’s Been Dealing With Illness (Video), Natalya Wishes Her Dad A Happy Birthday

Mike Adamle Reveals He’s Been Dealing With Illness

Former WWE RAW GM Mike Adamle did a sit down interview with NBC Chicago last night and revealed that the reason he hasn’t been on tv doing sports commentary is because he’s battling with dementia and possibly suffers from CTE.



In the interview Mike says that he can no longer work or drive. He also has to wear a fanny pack with his ID, house keys and phone in case he gets lost or forgetful while out in public.

Natalya Wishes Her Dad A Happy Birthday

WWE Superstar Natalya has posted the following photo to Twitter wishing her dad Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart a happy birthday:

Happy birthday to my dad, the Anvil! My dad made fanny packs & spandex cool before anyone else did! LOL … He’s truly a one of a kind pic.twitter.com/M6d2s2QZHN — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 8, 2017

