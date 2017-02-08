Cody Rhodes Talks His Experience in TNA Amidst Ownership Issues, Working with Future WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and More

Former WWE star Cody Rhodes has conducted an interview for the February issue of Total Wrestling Magazine, which can be purchased here. Below is a preview of the interview: Total Wrestling: You’ve also been working with Impact Wrestling recently, you’ve gone there and put on some shows and your wife (Brandi Rhodes) is working there now, how are things going there considering the difficult times the company has been under? My experience was super clean, that’s the best way to put it. When I filmed the stuff with the corvette, the beautiful blue corvette, that I wanted to buy (laughs). I was met at the airport, I was picked up and taken to the office, introduced, taken to the soundboards where I did my voiceovers and then did an ID shoot, all very similar to WWE. Smaller operations as far as people there, but very similar. Then my experience with Bound for Glory and the days that followed were exceptional experiences. Now, I’m not living under a rock, so the whole time I was there I was hearing all these rumours, but at a certain point I just ceased to care because my experience had been great. I left my wife essentially in their hands as she carried on doing the tapings and she enjoyed it, she had a great experience. You recently got to wrestle Kurt Angle at WCPW True Legacy, how was it working with the future WWE Hall of Famer? I feel like Kurt could probably do this another ten, hell, I don’t know, he could probably do this as long as he wants because he is such a machine. However, it does feel like he’s winding his career down, so to be part of it; was great. Joe Coffey had a match with him, Zack Sabre Jr wrestled him, Rey (Mysterio) wrestled him and I have wrestled him once already and to be able to wrestle him twice and be part of that is really cool, it’s cool to be on that list. I feel like Kurt’s one of those that he probably heard a lot about What Culture, but WCPW is not unlike WWE in a sense that it’s a big ass show, with a great crowd, a great production in general. He’s definitely Hall of Fame worthy.