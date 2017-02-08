Alberto Del Rio (El Patron) and currently injured WWE star Paige joined Busted Open with Dave LaGreca and Larry Dallas yesterday to discuss a number of topics. Del Rio commented on his time with WWE and why he left, noting the company’s inability to let Lucha Libre talents show their style is a big reason why he left. Del Rio added the following: “That’s a reason I left the company, I wasn’t happy. Thank God, I saved my money, I invested my money and I got to the point where I don’t need them. They don’t need me, I don’t need them. To be honest, I think they need me more than I need them. That’s the reason they didn’t want me to leave, because they don’t have anyone to represent the Latin culture, the Latin market in the company.” Also in the interview, Del Rio discussed the situation with Pentagon Jr. in Mexico right now after leaving the AAA promotion, noting he’s working personally with him and that he has a chance to be the next big crossover superstar. Finally, Paige commented on the movie about her family which was announced yesterday, being produced by The Rock and WWE Studios. Alberto discussed how the couple ended up dating and says Paige should be back in the ring in April or May of this year. Busted Open can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p Eastern Time only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and any time on the SiriusXM App.