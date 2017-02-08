Bobby Lashley on Which Top WWE Star He Wants to Face, If He Thinks Donald Trump is a Racist, a Possible WWE Return, Kurt Angle and More

TNA Champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard, and below are some interview highlights: On who in WWE he wants to face: “I want that fight with Brock Lesnar. I don’t care if it’s the ring, the cage, or in a street fight.” “Brock is at one of the highest points in the business, so high that they’re trying to bring him down to make other stars. Brock brings legitimacy to the business, and he has Paul Heyman with him to do everything else he can’t do. I’m completely up for that fight.” On working with Donald Trump in the “Battle of the Billionaires” match in WWE: “Everybody gives Trump an extremely bad rap. He’s a businessman, so he is not trying to rub your back and tell you everything is going to be OK. He is going to set standards and, when everything is in chaos, you need someone who is willing to do what needs to be done. He’s going to take abuse for the next four years, but when everything gets fixed, then we can elect someone like The Rock, who will make everyone feel good. There is a time for strict and there is a time for leniency, and I don’t think he is a bad person for the job.” “I worked with him at WrestleMania, so when the media starts throwing all these accusations at him, I can tell you he was not racist.” On a possible WWE return: “I’m really happy where I am. I’ve never been a politics guy in wrestling, I’m just someone who came out and worked. I’m a product of amateur wrestling, and there is no one there to help you with matches or win matches—you have to do it yourself. I love wrestling, and of course WWE is the main stage, but I’m happy to be with TNA. If the right scenario ever came up to return, then it’s a possibility, but I am extremely happy where I am right now. “Do I have anything left to prove now that I’m a four-time champion? Every time I go out there, I have something to prove. Something more, something different. I deserve the title right now, and there are so many other things I deserve in the business of professional wrestling that I’m going after, so I’m going after the things I deserve.”