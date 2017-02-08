How Was Viewership for This Week’s WWE Smackdown Featuring Cena vs Orton? Which Show Won the WWE Brand Split War?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live featuring final Elimination Chamber hype and John Cena vs Randy Orton, averaged 2.627 million viewers. This week’s number is down from last week’s 2.817 million viewership average.

This week’s WWE Smackdown ranked #10 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, The Haves & Have Nots, The O’Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson, Hannity, The First 100 Days, Shadow of Doubt and Special Report.

WWE Raw once again won this week’s WWE brand split war, as the show averaged 3.115 million viewers, down from last week’s 3.615 million viewers.