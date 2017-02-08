WWE Announces New UK Tour Dates, Daniel Bryan Reveals Strange Tag Team Name for Him and Viktor, Watch Y2J vs Styles at Fastlane 2016

Daniel Bryan Reveals Strange Tag Team Name for Him and Viktor

As seen on WWE Talking Smack last night, Daniel Bryan revealed that he used to tag with Viktor of The Ascension during their indy days circa 2005, and Bryan revealed their tag team name was “double meat.” Bryan added The Ascension’s performance on WWE Smackdown last night is a reminder of how good the tag team can be.

WWE Announces New UK Tour Dates

According to Sky Sports, WWE has added the following Glasgow and Cardiff dates to the company’s May tour of The UK

Thursday, May 4: Glasgow (SSE Hydro, 7.30pm)

Friday, May 5: Cardiff (Motorpoint Arena, 7.30pm)

Friday, May 5: Dublin (3Arena, 7.30pm)

Saturday, May 6: Belfast (SSE Arena, 7.30pm)

Sunday, May 7: Liverpool (Echo Arena, 5pm)

Monday, May 8: London (Monday Night Raw at The O2, 7pm)

Monday, May 8: Bournemouth (International Centre, 7.30pm)

Tuesday, May 9: London (Smackdown at The O2, 7pm)

Wednesday, May 10: Birmingham (Genting Arena, 7.30pm)

Thursday, May 11: Sheffield (Sheffield Centre, 7.30pm)

Friday, May 12: Newcastle (Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, 7.30pm)

