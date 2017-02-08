WWE Announces New UK Tour Dates, Daniel Bryan Reveals Strange Tag Team Name for Him and Viktor, Watch Y2J vs Styles at Fastlane 2016

Daniel Bryan Reveals Strange Tag Team Name for Him and Viktor
As seen on WWE Talking Smack last night, Daniel Bryan revealed that he used to tag with Viktor of The Ascension during their indy days circa 2005, and Bryan revealed their tag team name was “double meat.” Bryan added The Ascension’s performance on WWE Smackdown last night is a reminder of how good the tag team can be.
WWE Announces New UK Tour Dates
According to Sky Sports, WWE has added the following Glasgow and Cardiff dates to the company’s May tour of The UK
Thursday, May 4: Glasgow (SSE Hydro, 7.30pm)
Watch Y2J vs Styles at Fastlane
WWE has released the following match featuring Chris Jericho vs AJ Styles from last year’s WWE Fastlane PPV:
