Taking big risks with changing characters can have the greatest payoff. Especially when there is little left to lose.

This holds true for Natalya in WWE.

Lately, she’s sneaky, disrespectful and well, just a bitch. It’s a color she wears well. Now of course, I’m talking about the character of Natalya on television and not Nattie who plays the character. The real life Nattie is as nice as they come. Some of which can be seen with reality show cameras following her for E!. All the more reason the execution of this catty persona is impressive.

Natalya’s promos toward her on-screen opponent Nikki Bella is utilizing a simple formula that’s almost always successful in letting art pull from life. Making mention of real-life relationships and real-life personal facts always gets grabs attention. If delivered correctly then it gives off the vibe of things just went off the script.

The type of stuff that gets discussed on a message board and then is brought out onto WWE programming spoken by the performers almost always is met with a low-tone of “oohhhhh” from the arena crowd. Fans questioning Nikki Bella’s WWE success because of her relationship with Cena isn’t original nor does it matter. When Natalya’s character actually says it to Nikki’s face on WWE TV — much greater impact and heads turn with attention that WWE would insert that into the script.

She’s actually using the good girl Nattie we see in the reality show as an extension of this new heel character and story. Without saying it in so many words, it can be interpreted Nattie’s had to play nice to the reality show cameras because Nikki is the golden one in the company and star of the reality show Total Divas and now Natalya is sick of it.