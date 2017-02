Glorious! NXT Champion Bobby Roode recently spoke with Philly.com‘s Vaughn Johnson in advance of this week’s NXT live event at the Tower Theatre in Philadelphia. Roode commented on having an idea for his character in NXT, but his theme song really putting him over the top: “I had the idea of coming back wearing the robes and portraying a certain character and that song just kind of came about,” he said. “It was just kind of handed over to me at the last minute. With the way song went, I just kind of adapted what I had in mind, as far as a character, to kind of fit the song and the entrance just kind of came along with it.” Drink It In, Man WWE is now selling ‘The List Of Jericho’ on WWEShop.com; the item is available for $24.99 and is a replica of Jericho’s list seen on RAW:

