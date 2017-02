Latest episode of “Wrestling Reality” presented by Ticket King is now available. It comes out every Wednesday afternoon on a variety of platforms. Here’s some highlights from the podcast with transcription courtesy of @PeterBahi: Opening Monologue: Rollins health. Finn Balor’s health. Isn’t this a freaking paradigm? Wrestling fans want legitimacy to their sport, and want it to be treated and presented as a sport. They don’t ever want to use that ‘F’ word, FAKE. Then, when a guy is legitimately hurt, they can’t bear the thought of that. Let them heal. Finn Balor here, Finn Balor is going to show up there. Justin, why wasn’t he number 30 in the Rumble? Why didn’t he come out to Joe’s challenge? Because he is hurt. Now, this isn’t everybody, but this warns a reality check, so if you’re smart, please just sit back and laugh. I’m going to sit here and analyze this. You want to bitch about Goldberg or Lesnar, or Undertaker, or any part-time stars and how they’re going to come around and take all the money from the top stars during WrestleMania season. Well, you know what? It seems to me, when you have Seth Rollins hurting, and this strenuous schedule by WWE, injuries keep piling up, maybe there is a fact that having part time guys who resonate with the mainstream audience, who have minimum risk by working less, maybe there is value to that. Just maybe. WWE not giving an update on Seth Rollins this week. All they did was recap that he got hurt, and give some belief that he will resume the story prior to WrestleMania and have a match at WrestleMania, otherwise they would have counted him out and touted that Samoa Joe has put Seth Rollins out for an X amount of time and Seth Rollins misses WrestleMania again, all fine and good, and glad Seth Rollins won’t miss two WrestleMania’s in a row..but WWE and Seth: You better be careful, and I’m not saying it in a ‘I told you so’ Doctor kind of tone. I’m just simply saying be careful, because if things are not fully healed, if we have rushed this rehab and put pressures among ourselves, there is nothing worse than things going back in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania, that my friend is as bad as it gets. On Arn Anderson’s Opinion Regarding ‘Ring Shape’: You know what’s interesting theory about ring shape. He talked about it on the WWE Network, one of those Table For 3 specials. What he is saying is that he thinks the reason why we see more injuries in WWE today is because the guys are not working as many matches in shorter spans of time. What he means is that back in his day, in the 80’s, these guys would work 27 days in a month, and he said that to get yourself in ring shape, almost like tolerating germs by being around enough germs you get your body used to it, to build an immune system. He thinks that today, guys are working 3-4 days a week, and sometimes when you come to TV you’re not even having a match, and then you get 2-3 days off, then it’s a repeat in cycle. He thinks that can be harmful. I don’t know if I agree or disagree with it. I don’t have experience in that department. It’s one thing to be a Manager on the indy scene, but it’s another thing to work the schedule these guys do, but figured it’d be worth noting passing this thing along about Finn Balor and Seth Rollins and their injuries, and a lot of them that have popped up within the past few years in key moments. Also featured in the podcast: Chances Bray Wyatt wins the title and chances a swerve happens

Goldberg’s future and the dominance in WWE so far

Ticket prices from Ticket King for Fastlane after Goldberg vs Kevin Owens announced

Questions on Lesnar beating The Streak, Owen Hart in HOF and interviewing porn stars

Fan voicemail claiming WWE messed up with John Cena and are messing up with Roman Reigns

Random thoughts such as the Emmalina waiting game and Baron Corbin’s performance Get 15% off WWE tickets and 10% off any other tickets using LABARFAN on TicketKing.net Listen on iTunes Google Play music Stitcher radio Tunein radio Lisbyn