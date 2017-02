WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently updated his blog on his JR’s Bar-B-Q website; you can read a few highlights below: Jim Ross comments on Goldberg heading into Wrestlemania 33 as the WWE Universal Champion: Smart money seems to be leaning on the Wrestlemania main event being Goldberg defending the Universal Title against Brock Lesnar. You can do the math on this one. I like the booking if it goes down this way as it adds a viable wrinkle to the expected main event that was born under surprising and unlikely circumstances in November. The argument that WWE is building around two, older talents is feasible but no promotion can “save” an epic match that already has a short shelf life. Get it while one can is my way of thinking. Plus, the more eyeballs on Wrestlemania the better it is for ALL talents to turn in memorable performances in their respective matches so that they can vie for the main event spot next year in NOLA. Because the Lesnar-Goldberg storyline likely has a sooner than one would like to admit shelf life, I agree in getting all one can out of these two now, as in 2017. Seriously doubt that there will ever be another opportunity to promote Lesnar vs Goldberg which obviously has cache now. JR comments on WWE’s recent push of Braun Strowman: Impressed regarding how WWE is building Braun Strowman especially the past 4 weeks. Strowman will get every opportunity to “get over” because his size combined with his agility can’t be manufactured. Plus, wrestling fans have always been willing to invest in a monster athlete especially one who is ‘protected’ when necessary and who is to focus of positive booking. WWE is doing all that and more for Strowman. Strowman cannot become a victim of 50/50 booking and WWE is going to have to be willing to make some creative sacrifices of some to accomplish the best end result with this massive talent who has a discernable upside.