Lex Luger Talks To Eric Bischoff About Why He Jumped From WWF To WCW, “Sting Was A Huge Advocate For You”



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released earlier tonight and features former WCW & WWE Superstar Lex Luger return with an over two hour long interview. You can find some of Eric and Lex’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On Eric’s reaction to Sting saying he should bring Lex in to WCW: EB: Sting comes to me one day and says, “Hey Eric, you really need to think about or at least consider bringing Lex back.” My reaction was, “Eh, why? He’s not exactly burning down buildings in WWF.” LL: Right. EB: “He’s kind of an arrogant guy.” LL: Uh huh. EB: “It’s not necessarily something that’s going to fit in to this new box we are creating. Why would I do that?” Sting was such an advocate for you. He was so passionate about you because he knew you. On how Sting sold Lex on coming back to work for Eric and WCW: LL: I will say that you mentioned Sting as an advocate for me. Sting was a huge advocate for you before we ever met. He’d say, “I know he’s an announcer and everything but this Eric guy… there’s something special about this guy.” I could tell that he thought a lot of you and the direction you were headed with the company and the job you were doing. Me having the relationship I had with Sting, I went in to the meeting with an open mind. I didn’t think of you as the peon announcer I knew because Sting had already said that you treated him fairly. He had nothing but good things to say about you. Please cite WZ as the source if you use any of the above transcriptions. Thanks! Related: Eric Bischoff Reacts To Seth Rollins’ Injury; Talks About Injuries Bringing Out The Best & Worst In Creative This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric talking about WWE Superstar Seth Rollins re-inuring his right knee just before WrestleMania. Eric also takes a moment to discuss a couple of the other top news stories of the week in his “Business of Pro Wrestling” segment including: Lucha Underground’s new distribution deal with Netflix

WWE Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson says WWE VR is less than five years away

WWE fans’ criticism that this year’s Royal Rumble didn’t have enough surprises

Bischoff on Wrestling’s brand new t-shirts

More… Eric then welcomes his guest for the week former WWE & WCW Superstar Lex Luger! During his appearance Lex speaks candidly to Eric about: His earliest memories of pro wrestling

His days playing college football

Being a bouncer and getting kicked out of college

His time in the Canadian Football League

Working with Ron Simmons and helping him get in to wrestling

How he was trained to wrestle

Immediately being thrown in main event positions with guys like Ric Flair

The origins of the Lex Luger name and where he was billed from

A rib nearly leading to Wahoo McDaniel beating him up

More… Eric then closes the show answering some fan questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below: