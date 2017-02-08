Honky Tonk Man Responds To Being Eric Bischoff’s Favorite Firing In WCW, Young Bucks To Defend ROH Titles At Manhattan Mayhem

Honky Tonk Man Honky Tonk Man recently appeared on the Wrestling With Ideas podcast, and one of the questions he was asked was about being Eric Bischoff’s favorite firing in WCW. For those that don’t know, Bischoff answered a fan question on episode 21 (with special guest Sean Waltman) on his Bischoff on Wrestling podcast about which signing while in charge of WCW he could take back if he could. Bischoff said he did not like working with Honky Tonk Man, and said he was the only person he’d ever taken pleasure in firing. When ‘Ideas’ hosts Zach McGibbon and Alec Miske asked Honky Tonk Man if he knew why, he replied: “I have no idea, I would hope someday that he would tell someone why, or if he ever wants to say it, and if he doesn’t want everybody to know it, send me a text message or an e-mail and say ‘this is why’. [laughs] You know, of all the people that came through WCW underneath and around him, I still haven’t figured that one out. Obviously, I touched a nerve with him somewhere in my career. From the very get-go, when I first saw him and introduced myself, he said he was not a fan of mine, and he wasn’t a fan of the gimmick. Well, if the guy signing the checks and the guy giving out the contracts is not really a fan of yours, then you’re probably not going to do very well. So, I said I hope I can change your mind, but you said I was there a short time I was there. You’re absolutely right; I say this and it’s one of the things I say and I’ll be saying this at Yuk-Yuk’s [upcoming appearance]… I wasn’t there long enough to learn the words to the song.” Manhattan Mayhem Ring Of Honor announced The Young Bucks will defend their Tag Team Championship against Jay White and Lio Rush at their Manhattan Mayhem event on March 4th in New York City. Other matches confirmed for the event are ROH Champion Adam Cole vs Bobby Fish and Will Ospreay vs Dragon Lee On March 4th it's Jay White and Lio Rush vs The Young Bucks for the ROH Tag Team Titles at Manhattan Mayhem! https://t.co/PHRxVYM8aQ pic.twitter.com/1H0EJabSaf — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 8, 2017