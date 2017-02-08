WWE UK Championship Match Confirmed For Next Week’s NXT, Roode’s Glorious Celebration, More Highlights From Tonight’s Show

WWE United Kingdom Championship

William Regal confirmed WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate will defend his title on next week’s episode of NXT, and he will defend against fellow UK tournament competitor Trent Seven. You can watch a preview for the match in the video below:

NXT

The following videos featuring in-ring highlights from tonight’s episode of NXT, including Heavy Machinery vs The Revival and No Way Jose, Roderick Strong and Tye Dillinger vs SAnitY, as well as Bobby Roode’s ‘Glorious’ Championship celebration: