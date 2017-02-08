The Rock Announces New Castmembers For ‘Fighting With My Family’, Is Tyler Bate Ready To Battle Trent Seven? (Video)

Fighting With My Family

The Rock posted the following on Instagram, confirming Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) as the two newest cast members for the ‘Fighting With My Family’ film about WWE star Paige’s family.

The Rock and his Seven Bucks Productions will team up with WWE Studios to produce the movie based on Paige and her wrestling family, which is inspired by the “The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family” documentary. According to Deadline.com, actress Florence Pugh will play Paige in the film.

Our @sevenbucksprod welcomes to our #FightingWithMyFamily cast these two amazing actors.

The brilliant/Bad Ass @iamlenaheadey and another Brit who’s often mistaken as my twin, the genius @FriedGold (Nick Frost). Excited about these roles because Lena and Nick are playing Julia and Ricky – @realpaigewwe‘s mom and dad.

Both Paige and myself are 3rd generation performers with a long history in the unique and crazy world of pro wrestling. Both our families made bones on the circuit by promoting small gritty wrestling shows to make a buck (my grandmother was the first ever female wrestling promoter in the early 80’s and to say that she was “hard core” is an understatement). Ricky and Julia have that hard core DNA too – they do what they gotta do to get the job done. And in the end it always comes down to taking care of your family at all costs.

Very cool to see so many brilliant actors respond to our script. Our writer/director Stephen Merchant did a fantastic job and I’m excited to work with him again. We worked together in The Tooth Fairy. He was an asshole then and things haven’t changed.

NXT

The following video features WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate responding to the announcement that he will defend his title against Trent Seven on next week’s episode of NXT:

