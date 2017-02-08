The Rock Announces New Castmembers For ‘Fighting With My Family’, Is Tyler Bate Ready To Battle Trent Seven? (Video)

Fighting With My Family
The Rock posted the following on Instagram, confirming Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) as the two newest cast members for the ‘Fighting With My Family’ film about WWE star Paige’s family.
The Rock and his Seven Bucks Productions will team up with WWE Studios to produce the movie based on Paige and her wrestling family, which is inspired by the “The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family” documentary. According to Deadline.com, actress Florence Pugh will play Paige in the film.
NXT
The following video features WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate responding to the announcement that he will defend his title against Trent Seven on next week’s episode of NXT:
