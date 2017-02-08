Eddie Edwards Talks Losing The Impact Wrestling Championship, His Upcoming Rematch, The “Triple B” Nickname He Has For Lashley, More

WrestleZone Radio’s WZ Weekly was released earlier today and featured an exclusive, in-depth interview with former TNA Impact Wrestling World Champion Eddie Edwards. Below are a few transcribed comments from Eddie’s interview. The full audio is available in the embedded audio player above. Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes On losing the Impact Wrestling World Championship last week to Bobby Lashley: EE: It didn’t go as planned. It was an Iron Man Match. It was against the beast of a man in Bobby Lashley. If there was a little more time I could have tied it up but it’s any given Sunday and I understand that. I feel like it’s a match I can learn from, move on from and use to my advantage in the future. On his rematch with Bobby Lashley for the Impact Wrestling World Championship next week on Impact: EE: He says one last match. The fact is, that’s all I need. One match. One shot. One chance and I can turn it all around. On the new “Triple B” nickname that he has for Bobby Lashley: EE: It’s “Triple B”. I can explain it on here like I had to explain it to Bobby, of course. It stands for “Bitch Boy Bobby”. You have to sing it. You have to serenade him with it. It’s like, “Biiiitch Boooooy Boooooobby”. It kind of flows. One you feel it it takes over your body. Impact Wrestling Results (2/2): New Champion Crowned, EC3 Returns, The DCC vs. The Decay This week’s episode of WZ Weekly is hosted by Nick Hausman. This week’s episode of WZ includes: Tops News and Backpage stories with 101WKQX Chicago’s Kevin Kellam

A Spotlight Interview with former Impact Wrestling Champion Eddie Edwards

