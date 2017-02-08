Marti Bell Discusses Her Impact Wrestling Status, The Dollhouse Not Working Out, Wanting Freedom, More

WrestleZone Radio’s WZ Weekly was released earlier today and featured a clip from Joe Dombrowski’s in-depth “Road Report” interview with Marti Bell. The full 30+ minute interview will air this Friday as part of WZ Radio’s Impact Rebellion. Below are Marti’s transcribed comments regarding her Impact Wrestling status from the clip included in the latest WZ Weekly. Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes MB: It’s so funny because nobody even thought to ask me. No news outlets that quote, unquote “broke the story.” They didn’t even take the time to shoot me an email or call me and go, “Hey! Can we talk? What’s going on?” Everybody just kind of assumed. My contract did not expire. My contract does not expire until the end of this month. I asked for my release. I thought that it was something I needed to do for myself. We parted on completely amicable terms. The door has been left open for me to come back. I didn’t close a door. I said, “If there is anything that does come up and you guys are interested in bringing me in I am all ears. I am willing to listen.” It just came to the point that I just felt for myself that was the right thing. I think what a lot of people don’t understand, fans and maybe other wrestlers, is that there are so many talented girls in that locker room. There is only so much time you have for TV. So just for reasons beyond my control or their control there just wasn’t a spot at the moment for me to fit in to. So instead of me sitting at home. I pitched ideas. That’s kind of how things go with wrestling. Like we saw with The Dollhouse things don’t always go according to plan. Monkey wrenches get thrown in and I just didn’t want to be sitting at home. I wanted to be pursuing other opportunities. I wanted the freedom to do that without stepping on any toes. Impact Wrestling Results (2/2): New Champion Crowned, EC3 Returns, The DCC vs. The Decay This week’s episode of WZ Weekly is hosted by Nick Hausman. This week’s episode of WZ includes: Tops News and Backpage stories with 101WKQX Chicago’s Kevin Kellam

