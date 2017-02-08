Natalya Announces New Venture As A Writer, Spike TV Undergoing Rebranding As Paramount Network

Natalya WWE star Natalya posted the following on her Instagram account, revealing she will be writing a weekly column for the Calgary Sun, and it will debut this Friday: Guess what?! On Friday, I am starting a weekly column for the #thecalgarysun and I’m SO excited to have a way to reconnect with my hometown and put my writing skills to the test and connect with all of you. Writing is one of my passions (besides body-slamming people!) I can’t help but say I feel like Carrie Bradshaw in #sexandthecity! I can’t wait for you all to check out my column online, too! #thecalgarysun Spike TV The Hollywood Reporter is reporting Spike TV will undergo a rebrand as the Paramount Network, and a formal announcement could come as soon as Thursday. The change could come as early as 2018; no details were given as far as what the new lineup would mean for Bellator MMA, or other popular shows on the network such as Bar Rescue, Ink Master and Lip Sync Battle. Spike also previously featured UFC and TNA Impact Wrestling, as well as WWE (when it was still called ‘TNN’). Variety is also reporting the new network has plans to possibly aggregate content from Viacom owned networks such as CMT and TV Land, and it’s being speculated that there could be plans to integrate the brand across the network as part of a company wide strategy. The channel originally debuted in 1983 as ‘The Nashville Network’ before being officially renamed as ‘TNN’ and ‘The National Network’, and the ‘Spike TV’ name was first introduced in 2003. Spike featured mostly male-oriented programming and branding, but the last ‘The Ones To Watch’ rebrand in 2015 was aimed to include women. Watch Stone Cold Steve Austin hit The Rock with a Stunner on the latest Figure 2 Photo!