Conor McGregor Shows Off His Boxing Skills, Raw Social Media Score, “The List of Jericho” is Really Expensive

“The List of Jericho” is Really Expensive

WWE is now selling a List of Jericho clipboard and stationary for $24.99.

This Week’s WWE Raw Social Media Score

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #1 among series & specials for the night. Raw had 115,000 interactions with 26,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from the January 23rd show, which drew 118,000 Twitter interactions with 28,000 unique authors. Last week’s show did not rank.

This week’s Raw also had 252,000 Facebook interactions with 165,000 unique authors, down from the January 23rd show, which drew 272,000 interactions with 177,000 unique authors on Facebook.

Conor McGregor Shows Off His Boxing Skills

As noted, UFC star Conor McGregor recently applied for a boxing license, and has been teasing a fight against Floyd Mayweather for quite sometime. McGregor posted the following video on Instagram, showing off his boxing skills during a sparring session: